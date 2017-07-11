FC Wichita will play host to Dallas City in playoff opener

FC Wichita begins NPSL postseason action when it plays host to Dallas City FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stryker Soccer Complex.
FC Wichita won the Heartland Conference regular season title, and with it the top seed in the conference playoffs. With a win Wednesday, FC Wichita would advance to the championship game Saturday at Stryker, facing the winner of Wednesday’s Tulsa-Little Rock matchup.
The Heartland Conference champion will be one of four teams in the NPSL South Region playoffs, and will face the Lone Star champion on July 22.
FC Wichita beat Dallas City twice during the regular season, including a 3-0 win last Saturday at Stryker.
Matt Clare and Deri Corfe have each scored seven goals in Heartland Conference play. FC Wichita outscored opponents 27-11 while amassing an 8-1-1 record.
