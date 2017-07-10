Sports

July 10, 2017 8:23 PM

Cavs sign free agent guard Jose Calderon

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The Cavaliers have signed free agent guard Jose Calderon to a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old Calderon, who is entering his 13th season in the NBA, will back up All-Star Kyrie Irving. Cleveland never found a good solution at that position last season after Matthew Dellavedova left as a free agent. Rookie Kay Felder wasn't ready to make a contribution, and veteran Deron Williams never found his groove, struggling in the Finals against Golden State.

Cleveland reached an agreement with Calderon on July 1.

Calderon split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 2.1 assists in 41 games. He appeared in six playoff games with the Hawks.

He'll make the veteran's minimum — roughly $2.3 million — next season.

A four-time Olympian for Spain, Calderon has also played for Toronto, Detroit, Dallas and New York. He has appeared in 24 career postseason games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

K-State newcomers Nigel Shadd, Levi Stockard adjust to college basketball

K-State newcomers Nigel Shadd, Levi Stockard adjust to college basketball 1:54

K-State newcomers Nigel Shadd, Levi Stockard adjust to college basketball
Listen: Lorenzo Cain describes exchange with umpire who ejected him 0:42

Listen: Lorenzo Cain describes exchange with umpire who ejected him

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

View More Video