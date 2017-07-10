Cubs' Hendricks pitches 3 1/3 innings in rehab appearance

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings Monday while making a rehabilitation appearance in the Double-A Southern League for the Tennessee Smokies.
Hendricks, the 2016 major league leader in earned run average, has been on the disabled list since June 5 with tendinitis in his right hand. He said "from here we're going to look at how it responds tomorrow and go from there."
The right-hander threw 45 pitches, including 27 strikes. He struck out two and allowed two hits and one walk against the Montgomery Biscuits, a Tampa Bay affiliate.
Hendricks, 27, is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts for the Cubs. He went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA and finished third in the NL Cy Young Award balloting last year.
