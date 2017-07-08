Top seeds Harrison, Mmoh advance to Wichita Tennis Open final

Michael Mmoh was finding out Saturday that being the top seed sometimes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
But he steadied his game in the third set and fought off a challenge from unseeded amateur Emil Reinberg for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 semifinal victory Saturday at the Wichita Tennis Open.
In Sunday’s final, Mmoh will face second-seeded Christian Harrison, who had a little less trouble disposing of sixth seed Naoki Nakagawa of Japan 6-3, 6-3. Harrison will be going for back-to-back International Tennis Federation Futures tournament titles after winning last week in Tulsa.
Reinberg, who will be a junior this fall at Georgia, also reached the semifinals in Tulsa. After dropping the first set to Mmoh, he bounced back and dominated the second set, frequently frustrating Mmoh.
In the pivotal third set, both players held serve until Mmoh broke in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead, then served a love game to clinch the match.
“I didn’t really have any doubts (going into the final set),” Mmoh said. “I think my level dipped in the second (set) especially, so I thought if I just raised my energy, raised my intensity and raised my level in the third, he wouldn’t match up.
“The No. 1 thing I needed to improve in the third set was I needed to serve better. That’s one thing I did.”
Mmoh, 19, ranked No. 185 in the world and the highest-ranked player to play in the Wichita Open, was pushed to a third set for the first time in the tournament and said the match was anything but easy.
“Definitely,” he said. “The end of the third (set) was a little tight. If I didn’t hit that forehand inside out, it could have been interesting.”
Reinberg’s play forced Mmoh to make some adjustments. He seemed to have problems on some of his backhands, so much so that he raced over to set up more accurate shots from his forehand.
“I just felt like even when I hit my backhand effectively, he did a really good job of countering it,” Mmoh said. “So, I was taking a risk by hitting the backhand. He was countering it, because his best shot is his backhand – especially his backhand on the run.
“So if I was going hard to his backhand from my backhand side, he was returning that really well. So I tried to change things up. There’s more variation with your forehands, so I was just trying to look for as many forehands as possible. It wasn’t that I didn’t trust my backhand; you have more options with the forehand.”
Reinberg said fatigue became a factor in the third set.
“I kind of lost my breath a little bit,” he said. “But he definitely served really well, which helped him, and that’s kind of what hurt me.”
Harrison and Mmoh practice together in Florida, but this will be their first match against each other.
A key point in Harrison’s semifinal came in the second set. Leading 2-1 but trailing 15-30 in the fourth game, Harrison hit a shot that landed just over the net and went into a spin, and all Nakagawa could do was watch helplessly.
“That was a big point, as that would have given him double break point if I had missed it,” Harrison said. “Then I ended up winning that game.”
After turning pro at 16, Harrison, 23, has missed time from injuries on two occasions, but his play the past few weeks has shown that he is back at full strength.
“After winning a couple (tournaments), it gets contagious and you get more comfortable in the tighter spots,” he said. “I’ve been back playing tournaments for just over a year, where I could say I’ve been able to play the way I need to. Now, it’s just getting that consistency week-in, week-out like I’m doing right now.”
Semifinals
Michael Mmoh (1) def. Emil Reinberg, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Christian Harrison (2) def. Naoki Nakagawa, 6-3, 6-3.
Sunday’s final
Mmoh vs. Harrison, 10:30 a.m.
