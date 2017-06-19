Drew Butera’s triple — triple! — keys Royals’ victory over Red Sox

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Royals clubhouse barista Peter Moylan Pause 1:29 Breaking down the Royals' successful road trip 1:44 The Royals' offense is surging in California 1:00 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Matt Strahm 1:26 Mike Moustakas hits a baseball into the bay in Royals' 7-2 win over Giants 1:50 Andover teenager performs national anthem at a Royals game 2:08 Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio getting comfortable in right field 1:10 Kelvin Herrera: 'That was a poor job by me' 1:01 Royals pitcher Travis Wood on his hitting approach: 'Swing hard in case you hit it' 0:59 Ned Yost: Salvador Perez is 'day to day' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email After Whit Merrifield drove in pinch runner Ramon Torres in the seventh and Lorenzo Cain gave the Royals some insurance, manager Ned Yost was confident in his bullpen's ability to maintain a 4-2 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Royals' return to Kansas City on Monday. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

