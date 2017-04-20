Wichita State men’s bowling wins two matches at ITC

Wichita State’s men’s bowling team won twice in match play on Thursday at the Intercollegiate Team Championships in Baton Rouge.
The Shocker men beat Midland 4-0 and Webber International 4-2 during the first two rounds of match play. They face Williams Paterson on Friday and can reach the championship match with two more wins.
The WSU women beat St. Francis 4-1, then lost to Webber 4-.5-2.5. They will play in the consolation bracket on Friday and need to win five straight matches to reach the finals.
Newman’s teams are also in the consolation brackets. Newman’s women beat Lindenwood 4-3 in the first round, then lost to McKendree 4-1. Newman’s men lost to Webber 4-2 in the first round.
Wichita State’s women’s team qualified as the No. 2 seed and Newman’s women No. 12; WSU’s men qualified eighth and Newman 16th.
The day started with 24 teams, and 16 advanced to match play.
