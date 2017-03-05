KU’s Frank Mason, Bill Self are Big 12 player, coach of the year

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall Pause

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

0:45 KU coach Bill Self on winning Big 12 by four games

12:31 Shocker win over Bears sets up tourney showdown with Illinois State

7:21 DA describes shooting of Caleb Douglas

1:48 This baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:25 Pilot solos again to celebrate 50 years of flight

3:57 Final seconds of a five-overtime basketball game

1:50 Flying over Little Jerusalem