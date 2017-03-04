PHOTOS: Shockers dispatch Missouri State to set up Redbirds showdown for MVC title

Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly is fouled by Missouri State forward Jordan Martin during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly dunks over Missouri State forward Obediah Church during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Missouri State forward Obediah Church, right, and forward Jarrid Rhodes during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris tries to shoot against Missouri State forward Obediah Church, right, and forward Jarrid Rhodes during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp hits a three pointer against Missouri State during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots against Missouri State forward Obediah Church during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for the ball with Missouri State forward Alize Johnson during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall argues a call during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet blocks the shot of Missouri State guard Dequon Miller during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie reacts after forcing a turnover against Missouri State during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp hits his 6th three-pointer against Missouri State during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie reacts after hitting a shot against Missouri State during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie reacts after hitting his second-straight three-pointer against Missouri State during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Missouri State center Tyler McCullough, middle, and forward Alize Johnson during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger and teammate Markis McDuffie battle for a rebound against Missouri State during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris battles for rebound against Missouri State during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet shoots against Missouri State forward Chris Kendrix during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Missouri State forward Obediah Church shoots over Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. during the first half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Missouri State guard Jarred Dixon during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Missouri State guard Jarred Dixon during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
The referee talks to Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. and Missouri State forward Jordan Martin during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie hits a three-pointer over Missouri State guard Jarred Dixon during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris looks for a shot against Missouri State center Tyler McCullough during the second half of their semifinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
