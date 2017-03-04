Hoover girls top Spain Park for Alabama 7A girls title

Eboni Williams recorded a double-double to lead Hoover to a 51-47 overtime victory over Spain Park on Saturday in the Class 7A girls state finals at Legacy Arena.
Williams blocked a potential game-tying shot with 39 seconds left. Spain Park missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and Hoover leading 50-47. The Bucs' Joiya Maddux hit a free throw with five seconds left for the final margin.
Williams finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Angela Grant added 13 points and eight rebounds for Hoover (29-7), which won the program's fifth state championship and first since 2013.
Spain Park's Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime.
Claire Holt scored 22 points for Spain Park, but she fouled out 14 seconds into overtime. Barker added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (22-12).
Comments