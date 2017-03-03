Bill Bauck's blue coupe

Bill Bauck had a nice ’64 Chevelle SS in his shed when he started looking for a new challenge. “I think I’ll build me a hot rod,” he remembers thinking. But he admits he wasn’t exactly an expert on the subject. “I didn’t really know the cars. I probably couldn’t have told a ’32 Ford from a ’34 Ford or a ’37,” he said. “I was looking at pictures on the Internet, and when I saw a ’34 Ford coupe, I said,`That’s what it’s gotta be.’ I sold the Chevelle to finance this project.” (Video by Mike Berry / Kansas.com)
brader@wichitaeagle.com

Cars

Honeymoon MGA

Peggy and Craig Newell honeymooned in their 1957 MGA coupe, which they never let get away. Anticipating their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary next year, Craig restored the sporty little two-seater, which they plan to travel to Disneyland and other places they visited on their honeymoon in 1968. (Video by Mike Berry / kansas.com)

Sports Videos