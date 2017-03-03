Bill Bauck's blue coupe

Bill Bauck had a nice ’64 Chevelle SS in his shed when he started looking for a new challenge. “I think I’ll build me a hot rod,” he remembers thinking. But he admits he wasn’t exactly an expert on the subject. “I didn’t really know the cars. I probably couldn’t have told a ’32 Ford from a ’34 Ford or a ’37,” he said. “I was looking at pictures on the Internet, and when I saw a ’34 Ford coupe, I said,`That’s what it’s gotta be.’ I sold the Chevelle to finance this project.” (Video by Mike Berry / Kansas.com)