Middle-schooler hits home run -- and a moving car

Jack Tannehill, a student at Oxford Middle School in Oxford, Miss., accidentally hits a moving car after hitting a home run during batting practice. (Credit: Robyn Tannehill/@RobynTannehill)

Kansas City Royals

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

Cars

Flip top Ford

Watch as Ron Calabretto's 37 Ford 5-window transforms, flipping up its top, revealing the drivetrain and running gear. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)

Sports Videos