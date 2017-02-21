Shocker report: WSU 109, Evansville 83

Tuesday’s box
No. 25 WICHITA ST. 109, EVANSVILLE 83
Evansville
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Howard
14
1-2
0-0
2
0
5
2
Benzon
29
2-4
5-7
4
4
3
9
J.Brown
37
7-13
10-11
2
2
2
25
Gibson
32
4-12
2-2
6
4
1
10
Taylor
19
3-9
1-1
1
1
2
8
Dr.Smith
24
6-9
2-2
3
2
3
19
Vucetic
22
1-1
2-2
3
1
5
4
Hainna
11
0-0
0-0
1
1
3
0
Wiley
7
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Eaves
5
2-3
0-0
1
0
0
6
Totals
200
26-53
22-25
23
15
24
83
Percentages: FG .491, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Dr.Smith 5-7, Eaves 2-3, J.Brown 1-3, Taylor 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Dr.Smith 2, Gibson, Taylor, Wiley). Turnovers: 10 (Vucetic 4, Gibson 2, Dr.Smith, Eaves, J.Brown, Taylor). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
22
2-4
0-0
3
0
3
5
McDuffie
21
5-8
3-3
3
1
1
13
Morris
19
5-9
8-9
5
5
1
18
Frankamp
21
3-6
4-4
4
3
1
13
Shamet
25
4-4
0-0
1
3
1
12
Kelly
23
3-4
6-8
6
6
2
13
Willis
12
4-8
3-4
5
1
2
11
Da.Smith
11
2-2
0-0
1
0
2
5
Reaves
10
0-3
0-0
0
2
1
0
Nurger
8
1-4
0-0
1
0
2
2
Keyser
7
0-3
2-4
1
0
2
2
Simon
6
3-3
0-0
1
1
0
9
Bush
6
1-2
0-1
0
2
0
2
Hamilton
5
1-4
0-0
0
0
0
2
Barney
3
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
2
Totals
200
35-65
26-33
31
24
19
109
Percentages: FG .538, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Shamet 4-4, Simon 3-3, Frankamp 3-4, Kelly 1-1, Da.Smith 1-1, Z.Brown 1-3, Bush 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Morris 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Reaves 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Willis 4, Frankamp 2, Kelly, Reaves). Turnovers: 3 (Kelly, Shamet, Willis). Steals: 6 (Frankamp 3, Barney, Kelly, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.
Evansville
32
51
—
83
Wichita St.
48
61
—
109
Shockers all over the arc
Six Wichita State players made three-pointers on a record-breaking night behind the arc.
The Shockers entered the game with 250 three-pointers. They finished with 263, topping the previous mark of 260 set by the 2010-11 NIT champions.
WSU averages 8.7 threes a game, well ahead of the record of 7.2 set by the 1998-99 team.
“I could tell early in the summer that we could shoot it really well,” WSU guard Conner Frankamp said. “All 16 guys can knock down the three, pretty much, it seems like. It’s great to have that threat.”
Freshman Landry Shamet made all four of his three-point attempts to give him 59 this season. He tied Chad Elstun (1992-93) for WSU’s freshman record. He also made a three in his 19th straight game, third on WSU’s list. Ron Baker (2014-15) holds the record with a 27-game streak.
Frankamp has made a three in 16 straight games, tied for fourth with Randy Burns (twice) and Cleanthony Early.
Century marked
WSU’s 109 points are the most its scored in a Missouri Valley Conference game since a 116-92 win over Bradley in 1988.
It’s the third time the Shockers hit 100 this season, most since the 1982-83 team reached that mark four times.
Worth noting
Wichita State increased its series lead to 31-16, 18-5 in Wichita. … WSU is 62-2 at home over the past four seasons, bettered only by Arizona’s 66-1 record. … Evansville freshman Dru Smith scored a season-high 19 points. He made 5 of 7 three-pointers. … WSU’s Shaq Morris made 8 of 9 foul shots to improve his season mark to 55 of 69 (79.7 percent). In MVC play, Morris is 42 of 50 (84 percent). He started the season shooting 65 percent from the line for his career. … The Aces allowed the most points since a 110-102 loss in 1987 to Miami (Ohio), according to the Evansville Courier & Press.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
