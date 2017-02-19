George Brett, the sage of spring training, intrigued by 2017 Royals

1:33 Little House on the Prairie Pause

1:27 Raw: Sinkhole swallows cars amid storms

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

8:32 Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament