Hermanson scores 17, No. 22 Saint Mary's beats BYU 70-57

2:56 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk Northern Iowa win Pause

3:19 Fred VanVleet returns to Koch Arena

1:47 Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit

0:54 Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

3:23 Battling a river monster

1:34 Special-needs player in Plainville scores inspirational basket

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine