PHOTOS: With famous alums watching, Shockers rout Valley nemesis Northern Iowa

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp blocks the shot of Northern Iowa guard Spencer Haldeman during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State legends Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker returned to Koch Arena on Saturday for the Northern Iowa game. Both are in their rookie seasons in the NBA.
Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch dunks over Wichita State center Rauno Nurger during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes to the basket against Northern Iowa guard Spencer Haldeman during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots against Northern Iowa forward Klint Carlson during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Former Shocker players Ron Baker, Evan Wessel and Fred VanVleet take in the game against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown defends Northern Iowa guard Jeremy Morgan during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris defends Northern Iowa guard Jeremy Morgan during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet sits behind the Shocker bench during their game against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp takes a shot against Northern Iowa during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger fights for a refund against Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots against Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch during the first half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris gets hit in the face by Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena. No foul was called on the play.
Wichita State head coach Greg Marshall looks at referee Paul Janssen after a no-call against Shaq Morris during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie makes a reverse layup against Northern Iowa forward Klint Carlson during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown is fouled by Northern Iowa guard Spencer Haldeman during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly dunks over Northern Iowa guard Jeremy Morgan during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly takes a shot against Northern Iowa guard Jeremy Morgan during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. goes past Northern Iowa forward Bennett Koch during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet makes a big three-pointer over Northern Iowa guard Jordan Ashton during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots over Northern Iowa forward Luke McDonnell during the second half of their game on Saturday at Koch Arena.
Former Shocker guards Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker are interviewed during the ESPN broadcast of the Wichita State-Northern Iowa game on Saturday at Koch Arena. Both are now rookies the NBA.
