Tennis star follows through with 'Super Bowl Twitter date.' So will there be another?

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.' Pause

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

1:05 Man crashes into tree in Derby, dies

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:00 Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell on life support