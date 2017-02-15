Paul Suellentrop and Todd Hefferman discuss Wichita State's win over SIU.

Wichita State defeats SIU 87-68 at SIU Arena.
psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Outdoors

Now's trout time, in Kansas

More than 100,000 trout are annually stocked in special waters during the Nov.1-April 15 trout fishing season in Kansas. Recently a fisheries biologist and several volunteers released more than 1,000 rainbow trout into a mile-long stream in Wichita's Sedgwick County Park. (Video by Michael Pearce)

Sports Videos