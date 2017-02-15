Paul Suellentrop and Todd Hefferman discuss Wichita State's win over SIU.

Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell remained in ICU on Monday night following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Driskell was attending a meeting Sunday afternoon with the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association when he collapsed inside a restaurant.
More than 100,000 trout are annually stocked in special waters during the Nov.1-April 15 trout fishing season in Kansas. Recently a fisheries biologist and several volunteers released more than 1,000 rainbow trout into a mile-long stream in Wichita's Sedgwick County Park. (Video by Michael Pearce)
A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks