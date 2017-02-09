PHOTOS: Shockers picks up another easy Valley win with 80-62 win over Missouri State

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris takes a shot against Missouri State guard Dequon Miller, left, and forward Obediah Church during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet takes a shot against Missouri State forward Obediah Church during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves is fouled by Missouri State guard Austin Ruder during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. dunks against Missouri State forward Chris Kendrix during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp is fouled by Missouri State guard Ryan Kreklow during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Zach Brown dunks over Missouri State forward Alize Johnson, middle, and forward Jarrid Rhodes during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp fights for a loose ball against Missouri State forward Obediah Church during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves blocks the shot of Missouri State guard Ryan Kreklow during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves hits a three-pointer against Missouri State guard Austin Ruder during the first half of their game on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State defeated Missouri State 80-62 on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
