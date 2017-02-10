Marshall disappointed in Shockers' second half effort

Despite winning 80-62, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall was disappointed his team's effort during the second half against Missouri State.
theying@wichitaeagle.com

Outdoors

Roadrunner hangs out at Kansas farm

Birds are common around farmsteads, where assorted sparrows and cardinals can find food and shelter. But the 2-foot-long bird that’s a regular at Mike Thompson’s farm often stops visitors in their tracks. “Most people have never seen a roadrunner around here, so it kind of surprises them,” said Thompson, who lives about 25 miles south of downtown Wichita. “We looked out the window (about two years ago), and he was coming down the driveway. He’s been here ever since.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Sports

Ride in a 1948 Thames

“I always wanted to build a car from the ground up, just one time,” said Bill Graham, “and I wanted to build something different.” So when a friend of his told him about a timeworn 1948 Thames panel delivery that had sat near the highway near Mount Hope for years, he decided to check it out. (Mike Berry / kansas.com)

Sports Videos