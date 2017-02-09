Star golfer Jordan Spieth lays into ‘scums’ seeking his autograph

2:29 Watkins plane dedication Pause

0:48 Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

0:09 The amazing buzzer-beating shot that's taking social media by storm

0:46 Supermoon rises over Wichita

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon

1:30 VIDEO: What is the snow moon?

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban