February 5, 2017 9:04 PM

Julian Edelman, Julio Jones made two of the best catches in Super Bowl history

By Pete Grathoff

Wow. Make that, double wow.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made an amazing catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

After the New England Patriots had cut a deficit from 25 points down to eight, Jones somehow came down with this catch on a great throw from quarterback Matt Ryan. Here is a look from FanSports Clips:

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they later had to punt and just minutes later, Julian Edelman came down with an astonishing catch of his own. Here is a look from FanSports Clips:

