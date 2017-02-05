Julian Edelman, Julio Jones made two of the best catches in Super Bowl history

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI Pause

6:03 Gregg Marshall discusses Wichita State's dominant win over Illinois State

1:24 Roadrunner hangs out at Kansas farm

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:36 Fatal shooting near Kellogg, Meridian

0:40 Bernie Sanders surprises Kansas delegates

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:13 Hunters' tribute to a 'million-dollar dog'