Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz break down WSU's win over Illinois State

Frank Mason and Josh Jackson talk after the Jayhawks' 79-73 victory over Kentucky on Jan. 28, 2017. Both players were listed as witnesses in a police report that surfaced this week alleging the rape of a 16-year-old girl at their residence hall in December.
KU basketball coach Bill Self spoke to reporters Thursday about the police investigation into a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, where the Jayhawks' men's basketball players and other male students live.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 87-45 win over Southern Illinois during a press conference after the game at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)