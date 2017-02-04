KU football picks up two four-star commitments

Just three days after national signing day, Kansas football coach David Beaty has started building major momentum for next year’s class.
The Jayhawks picked up four commitments Saturday, including a pair of top-100 prospects nationally.
Devonta Jason, a 6-foot-3 receiver from New Orleans, is ranked as Rivals’ 35th-best player nationally and sixth-best receiver. Corione Harris — Jason’s teammate at Landry Walker High School — is 60th nationally and the eighth-best defensive back.
KU picked up one other player from Louisiana in running back Anthony Williams, a three-star prospect out of Boutte. The Jayhawks also landed 6-foot-2 quarterback Clayton Tune from Carrollton, Texas, who is unranked by Rivals.
The Jayhawks have recruited heavier in Louisiana since hiring Tony Hull as running backs coach before last season. Hull, who previously was coach at Warren Easton High in New Orleans, helped bring in freshman cornerback Mike Lee, who also went to Landry Walker.
The challenge for KU now will be keeping these commitments with signing day nearly a year away. Both Jason and Harris had previous offers from LSU, Florida and Georgia, among others.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments