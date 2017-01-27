49ers planning 2nd interviews with Shanahan, Paton

0:34 Car on interstate nearly hits Kansas firefighter Pause

1:26 Owner of The Store recounts harrowing night at the bar

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

1:27 Students injured in school bus accident on freeway

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

1:16 Tour the Home On The Range cabin

3:06 2016: The fabulous world of William Allen White