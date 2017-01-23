The Latest: Bryan brothers call Davis Cup career highlight

0:28 Man with machete robs Dollar General Pause

6:56 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's win over Indiana State

1:13 Tribute to a hunter

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State

1:49 Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for women’s rights marches

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:08 Cirque du Soleil's 'TORUK - The First Flight' preview

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'