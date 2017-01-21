PHOTOS: Shockers cut down Sycamores with ease

Wichita State center Rauno Nurger tries to fight off two Indiana State defenders during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Indiana State center T.J. Bell against during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots against Indiana State guard Laquarious Paige during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris goes to the basket against Indiana State center T.J. Bell during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves defends Indiana State guard Jordan Barnes during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly reacts to a could call against Indiana State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris tries to block the shot of Indiana State center T.J. Bell during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris goes to the basket against Indiana State forward Matt Van Scyoc during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger tries to get past Indiana State forward Emondre Rickman during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie goes to the basket against Indiana State forward Bronson Kessinger during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris gets a hand slap from teammate Wichita State guard Landry Shamet after a basket and a foul against Indiana State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris goes to the basket against Indiana State center T.J. Bell during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Indiana State forward Matt Van Scyoc is knocked off his feet by Wichita State center Shaquille Morris during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Indiana State forward Brandon Murphy against during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie goes to the basket against Indiana State guard Laquarious Paige during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves goes to the basket against Indiana State guard Demonte Ojinnaka during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three-pointer against Indiana State guard Laquarious Paige during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris takes a shot against two Indiana State defenders during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots against Indiana State forward Brandon Murphy during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger tries to break free of two Indiana State defenders during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie takes a shot against Indiana State guard Laquarious Paige during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
