Bo Jackson on hits to Panthers QB Cam Newton’s head: ‘It scares the hell out of me’

0:52 Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square Pause

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

4:21 Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing