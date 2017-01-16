Source: Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali intends to play in 2017, and likely beyond

Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali intends to play next year — and likely beyond — a source told The Star on Monday.
Hali, 33, recorded 34 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and nine quarterback pressures in 2016 after signing a three-year, $21 million extension last offseason.
The 11-year veteran would like to play four more seasons, the source said, and he believes he still has plenty left in the tank. Hali’s sack and pressure totals ranked third on the team, and he compiled those numbers while playing 604 snaps — 51 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive total.
A year ago, Hali compiled six sacks and 18 pressures in 838 snaps — 77 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive total. So his 2016 numbers weren’t far off that mark, given his decreased workload alongside the emergent Dee Ford, who led the team with 10 sacks and 17 pressures this season.
But Hali played a season-low seven snaps in the Chiefs’ 18-16 playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a curiously low figure considering the club had been resting Hali and his balky knees during most weekly practices.
The Chiefs were also coming off a first-round bye, meaning Hali — who said in late December that he was feeling fresh and ready to go for the playoffs — likely would have been capable of handling a bigger workload.
Hali played five fewer snaps on Sunday than fellow edge rusher Frank Zombo, and seven fewer than backup interior defensive lineman Kendall Reyes. He also played 10 fewer than backup defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, who — like Reyes — was signed midseason.
Hali’s contract next season includes a cap number of $8.5 million. The Chiefs would actually lose cap space — approximately $333,334, according to overthecap.com — by releasing him. Zombo, Houston and Ford are also under contract for next year, so it will be interesting to see how the snaps shake out in 2017.
Hali has 89 1/2 career sacks, second-most in team history behind Derrick Thomas, who had 126 1/2 .
