Chiefs’ divisional-round struggles continue with 18-16 loss to Steelers

The weather was cold and rainy; the sky overcast, dark and foggy. The backdrop for the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium was classic January football, the kind of weather old-school football lovers could only dream of.
And appropriately enough, the Chiefs and Steelers — two of the NFL’s storied franchises — played a game befitting that backdrop. Run the ball. Stop the run. Control the clock. Win the turnover battle. Those would be the keys, and players on both sides knew it.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Steelers — a battle-tested group led by a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a Super Bowl-winning coach — were more prepared to win that type of battle.
The Steelers protected the football, for the most part (they won the turnover battle 2-1), patiently pounded between the tackles and suffocated both the Chiefs’ running game and quarterback Alex Smith in an 18-16 victory that sent Pittsburgh to the AFC Championship Game against New England.
The loss continues the Chiefs’ divisional-round suffering. They’ve lost five straight divisional round games (four at home), and dropped to 2-8 all-time in this round. They’ll also have to wait another year to reach the AFC Championship Game, which they haven’t done since 1994.
The Chiefs only have themselves to blame. Playoff games are often won and lost up front, and the difference was the Steelers’ ability to run on even boxes — six blockers on six defenders in the areas roughly between the tackles — vs. the Chiefs’ inability to do the same against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers racked up 171 rushing yards total, with star running back Le’Veon Bell patiently churning out 170 yards in 30 carries, an absurd average of 5.6 yards per run. The Chiefs finished with 61 rushing yards in 14 carries. When the Steelers weren’t running at will, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected enough to keep the defenders honest, finishing 20 of 31 for 224 yards.
Yet, the Chiefs’ defense did its job, clamping down in the red zone and holding a potent Pittsburgh offense that ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring to nothing but field goals. This was a victory against a team like Pittsburgh, but it put the onus on the Chiefs’ offense to put some points on the board against a beatable — but physical and rapidly-improving — Pittsburgh defense.
The Chiefs were, ultimately, not up to the task. The aforementioned running game was impotent, and the passing game was plagued by penalties, drops and a general failure to execute. Never was this more evident than late in the fourth quarter, when they had a two-point conversion that would have tied the score at 18-18 wiped out due to a hold by tackle Eric Fisher.
The ensuing passing attempt fell incomplete, and the Steelers — who moved the ball on the Chiefs all day — churned out enough yards to convert a first down and run out the clock.
It was a fitting ending, in a way, considering the way the Steelers opened the game by moving the ball.
After the winning the toss, they came out throwing from three-wide sets, passing five times before mixing in a few Bell runs. The Chiefs’ defense held firm in the red zone, however, and forced Pittsburgh to settle for a 22-yard field goal.
The Chiefs came back firing. Smith completed his first four passes against a Pittsburgh defense that was seeking to take the run away. Smith’s fourth completion, a 5-yard touchdown throw to a wide-open Albert Wilson, came on a bootleg to his left out of a creative inverted wishbone formation, with three running backs lined up in a triangle behind Smith.
The scoring drive, the first touchdown the Steelers have surrendered on an opening drive all season, gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead with 6:09 left in the first quarter. It amounted for 55 of the Chiefs’ 106 first-half yards.
Pittsburgh’s offense, however, continued to roll, racking up 108 yards on its next two drives, both of which ended with field goals. But given the Steelers’ offensive might, you could almost consider the result of those drives victories for the Chiefs, who trailed 9-7 early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs didn’t help themselves on their next drive. Bud Dupree beat Jah Reid, in the game as a sixth lineman, drilled Smith — who finished 20 of 34 for 172 yards, a touchdown and an interception — and forced a floating pass that was intercepted by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.
After Berry was beaten for a big gain by tight end Jesse James, he responded by intercepting a pass tipped by Frank Zombo in the red zone.
The Chiefs did nothing on their ensuing drive. Pittsburgh, on a short field, picked up another field goal from kicker Chris Boswell and took a 12-7 lead into the break.
The second half brought more of the same, as the Chiefs continued to concede the run, before locking down on their side of the field. Boswell drilled another field goal to open the third quarter, but after a defensive stand, the Chiefs — who found themselves down eight points — found themselves in a prime position to potentially tie the game, as their next drive started at Pittsburgh’s 46-yard line.
The offense, however, started to self-destruct when tight end Travis Kelce dropped a catchable deep ball in the red zone, and a few plays later, shoved a Steeler to the ground after the play, resulting in a brutal 15-yard penalty.
Then receiver Jeremy Maclin saved the day, making a tough contested catch near the sideline on third and 20 to keep the drive alive. Kicker Cairo Santos ended the quarter with a 48-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 15-10 entering the fourth.
The Steelers, as they did all day, would answer. Boswell drilled another field goal — his sixth of the day, an NFL playoff record — to give Pittsburgh an eight-point lead.
But the Chiefs weren’t done yet. They proceeded to mount a clutch 13-play, 75-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion by Smith and was capped by a short touchdown run by Spencer Ware.
That set up a two-point conversion, which was good when Smith found tight end Demetrius Harris in the end zone. But a holding penalty on Fisher wiped it out, and the ensuing pass attempt fell incomplete, leaving the Chiefs down 18-16 with 2 minutes and 43 seconds left.
The stadium fell silent after the incompletion, though the Chiefs had some life left. They just needed to force a punt, and convert a field goal, and they’d get the win.
But given the way the Steelers moved the ball all day — they outgained the Chiefs 389-227 — it just wasn’t in the cards. Roethlisberger completed a clutch third-down pass to Antonio Brown that could have got the Chiefs off the field, and proceeded to run out the clock from there to set up a showdown in New England, ruin the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes and extended the Chiefs’ divisional-round misery.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
