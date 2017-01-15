Hall scores in OT, Devils beat Canucks 2-1

3:31 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz talk Shockers Pause

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

0:23 Semi nearly hits trooper on Kansas interstate

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

4:21 Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

1:18 Dispatcher answers 911 call from her daughter

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address