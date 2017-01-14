Chiefs-Steelers II a test for KC’s resiliency and Alex Smith’s commonality

The Kansas City Chiefs would just as soon play on an ice rink Sunday night, which might be the only chance for slowing the offense of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It’s impossible not to harken back to early October and the 43-14 beatdown the Steelers put on KC in Pittsburgh. Chiefs fans, in high anticipation of the Sunday Night Football showdown, had barely sat down before the Steelers had built a 22-0 lead.
That was then. This is now. And the Chiefs are a whole lot better.
But so are the Steelers, who were sitting at 4-5 after a Nov. 13 loss to Dallas but won their final seven regular-season games, and knocked off Miami in an AFC wild-card playoff game last week 30-6.
The threat of icy conditions caused the NFL to move Sunday’s game from noon to 7:20. And it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for KC if Pittsburgh threats Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are slipping and sliding across the Arrowhead Stadium turf.
Bell and Brown are nuclear weapons, having combined for 2,554 rushing and receiving yards. In the win over the Dolphins a week ago, each scored two touchdowns. Bell rushed for 167 yards Brown caught five passes for 124 yards.
And, of course, grizzled veteran Ben Roethlisberger is at the QB controls for the Steelers and has had another remarkable season. Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls, as a 23- and 26-year-old. At 34, he’s champing at the bit to build on his legacy.
Meanwhile, his KC counterpart is Alex Smith and it can be argued that, at 32, his legacy has been on a long holding pattern.
Smith’s critics, and there are more than there should be, have difficulty believing he can be the ringleader of a Super Bowl team, especially when that team has to get through Pittsburgh (with Roethlisberger) and potentially New England (with Tom Brady) just to get to the big game.
Roethlisberger is 12-6 in his playoffs career; Smith 2-3.
But get this: Smith has a much higher quarterback rating in his five games than Roethlisberger does in his 18, 99.1 to 85.0. And Smith has thrown for 11 touchdowns and been intercepted only once while throwing 186 playoff passes. Roethlisberger has thrown 24 touchdown passes in the playoffs but has been intercepted 21 times.
Don’t assume Roethlisberger is going to tear Smith apart statistically even thought Big Ben threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in that October debacle.
It’s also true that the Chiefs don’t have players like Bell and Brown. But they do have tight end Travis Kelce and the offensive smorgasbord offered by speedy rookie Tyreek Hill, whose damage can be inflicted in a flash.
Kelce and Hill were non-factors (who wasn’t?) in the earlier Steelers-Chiefs meeting, but they’re as viable as any tandem in the playoffs and the Chiefs also have wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.
Pittsburgh’s defense will be too stout for Kansas City, you say? You do have a point because the Steelers’ D has definitely stiffened since those early struggles. Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL in total defense while Kansas City is way down there at No. 24.
And the Chiefs can’t be sure what they’ll get Sunday from dominant rusher Justin Houston, who just can’t get healthy this season and missed the last two regular-season games.
But sometimes numbers need to be peeled back to get a better understanding. Yes, the Steelers give up fewer yards than Kansas City. But the Chiefs allow only 19.4 points per game, the seventh-lowest number in the league. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in points allowed.
It’s logical for Chiefs fans to freak out about Bell, Brown and Roethlisberger, but I assure you Pittsburgh fans are doing the same when it comes to Kelce, Hill and … Smith?
OK, maybe not Smith. His reputation as a game manager, and not a game changer, is firmly entrenched. He’s a nice little quarterback, many believe, who needs to know his role and step aside so the big boys can shoot it out in the postseason.
The stage is set now for the Roethlisbergers and Bradys of the world. Throw Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in there, too. These guys have rings. These guys have produced in the biggest games and on the biggest stages.
Kansas City hasn’t won a Super Bowl since before most in the screaming crowd that will fill Arrowhead on Sunday were born. Smith has played in one divisional playoff game in his career, five years ago when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran lost in overtime to the New York Giants and Smith completed 12 of 26 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
His counterpart, New York’s Eli Manning, passed for 316 yards and completed 32 of 58 passes.
Smith was Smith that day, a good but common quarterback with a common last name who has had difficulty distinguishing himself.
He gets another chance to do so Sunday night. There’s a sense that this Kansas City team could get to a Super Bowl, but that Smith must be more than common for that to happen.
Bob Lutz: 316-268-6597, @boblutz
