Kansas rallies to win triangular track meet

Kansas won the triangular indoor track and field meet with its in-state NCAA Division I opponents for a second straight year on Thursday at Heskett Center.
The Jayhawks trailed by 28 points before winning nine of the final 20 events to finish with 242 points. Kansas State finished second with 231 point and Wichita State third with 217 points.
KU finished the meet by winning the men’s 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 14.81 seconds, the nation’s fifth-fastest time. Jaron Hartley, who ran in the relay, won the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.87 seconds, the best time by a KU sprinter since 2006.
Nicole Montgomery won the 600-yard dash with a time of 1:22.33, the nation’s fastest time. Teammate Wumi Omare finished second at 1:25.33.
The Shockers won seven events.
Rebekah Topham set a personal record with her first-place time of 4:49.78 in the mile. It is the fourth-best time in the nation. Alesa Frey won the pole vault at 11 feet, 10.5 inches. Nikki Larch-Miller set her personal-best with a time of 8.31 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles.
Zack Penrod won the men’s 800 meters with a time of 1:53.80 and finished second in the mile with a time of 4:13.49. Hunter Veith won the long jump with a distance of 25 feet.
Kansas State’s Lukas Koch won the men’s mile at 4:12.71. Terrell Smith won the 200 meters with a time of 21.50. Kurt Loevenstein won the 1,000 meter with a time of 2:28.01.
Tulsa defeats WSU — Tulsa men’s tennis team defeated Wichita State 4-3 in Tulsa in the season-opener.
Tulsa won the doubles points and three of the singles matches.
Tulsa’s Or Ram-Harel defeated Haru Inoue 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2 at No. 1 singles. WSU’s Marius Frosa defeated Dominic Bechard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Saturday’s match against Creighton is postponed due to weather.
