Sports

January 10, 2017 3:33 PM

Alabama lost the national championship game, and now this Crimson Tide fan needs a new TV

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Clemson and Alabama played one of the best college football games ever in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfroe with one second remaining to give the Tigers a 35-31 victory in Tampa. The lead changed hands three times in the final 4 minutes, 38 seconds of the fourth quarter.

But the outcome was too much for one Crimson Tide fan, who took out his frustration on his wall-mounted television set. This fan — and the others watching with him — didn’t get to see any replays of the final score or the post-game coverage of Clemson’s win. It’s probably for the best.

Warning: Video contains foul language.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gregg Marshall's weekly press conference

View more video

Sports Videos