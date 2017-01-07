Former Arizona State player Sam Cunliffe to transfer to Kansas

Former Arizona State shooting guard Sam Cunliffe has decided to continue his college basketball career at Kansas.
Cunliffe, a 6-foot-6, 200 pound native of Seattle, who recently left ASU 10 games into his freshman season, on Saturday chose the Jayhawks over Georgetown and Seattle University. He confirmed a Twitter report in a text message to The Star.
Cunliffe — he averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds a game while starting 10 games at ASU — will be able to enroll at KU, practice with the Jayhawks immediately and is expected to be eligible to play in games at the conclusion of first semester classes (of the 2017-18 school year) in December. He made an official recruiting visit to KU for the KU-Kansas State game on Tuesday.
Cunliffe averaged 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists his senior season at state champion Rainier Beach High and was named Seattle Times high school player of the year.
Rivals.com’s No. 36-rated player in the Class of 2016 — he was the country’s 41st ranked player in ESPN’s Top 100 in 2016 — a year ago told ozarkssportszone.com he has a similar game to the NBA’s Paul George.
“I just feel like we’re the same,” Cunliffe said. “I’m not as strong as him, but the way he shoots, handles, gets to the basket and his quickness… I like to model my game after him. And Kobe Bryant.”
Of his game, Cunliffe, who was pursued in high school by ASU, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Gonzaga, Utah, Colorado and others, told Zagsblog.com: “I can break my man down and get into the paint whenever. I feel like I can play well off the ball and play well with the ball. I pride myself on my passing ability. I also rebound and play defense. I try to be as versatile as possible.”
Cunliffe scored a career-high 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists in a Nov. 23 victory versus The Citadel. He scored in double figures in five of his 10 games at ASU. He played some power forward in the early going, but coach Bobby Hurley did move Cunliffe to the perimeter which is where he prefers to play. He struggled in his final two games, missing 13 of his final 16 shots as a Sun Devil.
According to the Arizona Daily Star, ASU in the fall produced a marketing poster that featured Cunliffe with three of the top Sun Devil basketball players of the last 20 years — James Harden, Ike Diogu and Jahii Carson.
“I just think he could be special,” Hurley told the Arizona Republic last summer. “He’s a guy that I would imagine would be competing for Pac-12 Rookie of the Year. He’s got polish to his offensive game. He scores at all three levels. He can shoot the three very effectively. He can stop because he’s 6-7 and can score over someone in the mid-range, and then he’s strong finishing way above the rim.”
Star of documentary
Cunliffe has been subject of an Al Ward Productions documentary “Sam I Am” on YouTube.
Cunliffe’s dad, Mike, is a former Washington State long jumper who is coach for the Seattle Speed Track Club. In 2014 he was head coach of the Sierra Leone Athletics Federation’s world junior track and field team.
Cunliffe’s sister, Hannah, is a standout junior sprinter at the University of Oregon. She was the 2016 Pac 12 women’s track and field athlete of the year. She started her career at Oklahoma, but transferred to Oregon.
Sam, who has seven sisters, once competed in track. In fact as a 10-year-old he set a world age group record in the long jump.
“If you can imagine, it’s just crazy, but I don’t really know anything else. They’re good sisters, they take care of me and it’s fun,” Cunliffe told Jacob Polacheck Sports.
Once a Duke fan
Cunliffe attended Duke’s basketball camp as a youth — which is one of the reasons he was attracted to Arizona State. ASU coach Hurley is a former Blue Devil.
“I used to have Duke gear all over my house,” Cunliffe told ozarkssportszone.com. “My mom and everybody, it was just Duke, Duke, Duke. You have no choice but to know who he is. Watching the players like John Scheyer and those guys, you see them and Duke’s history and you have to know who (Bobby Hurley) is.”
Quite an athlete
High school teammate Keith Smith to the Seattle Times: “I’ve never seen an athlete that can jump like him. You don’t have to throw a good pass. He’ll make you look good.”
Gary Bedore
