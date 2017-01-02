Van't Schip quits as head coach of Melbourne City

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title Pause

0:23 Dee Ford, Alex Smith celebrate after winning AFC West title

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

2:45 Lutz and Suellentrop dissect Shockers' win over Bradley

1:16 Tour the Home On The Range cabin

1:26 Getting to know Shocker freshman Austin Reaves

1:39 Who is BTK?