Virginia Tech Evans and WR Ford declare for NFL draft

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall Pause

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

2:00 Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

0:22 Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

2:45 Lutz and Suellentrop dissect Shockers' win over Bradley

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager