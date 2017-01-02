Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski taking leave of absence for back surgery

1:18 Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016 Pause

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

0:22 Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

10:34 Shockers dismantle Bradley in 100-66 blowout

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

2:45 Lutz and Suellentrop dissect Shockers' win over Bradley

1:16 Tour the Home On The Range cabin

0:23 Dee Ford, Alex Smith celebrate after winning AFC West title

1:26 Getting to know Shocker freshman Austin Reaves