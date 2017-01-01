Lutz and Suellentrop disect Shockers' win over Bradley

K-State starting quarterback Jesse Ertz takes questions from the media Tuesday afternoon. Ertz led K-State to a 5-1 finish and emerged as one of the nation’s top running quarterbacks. His 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns already rank as the fourth best season of any K-State quarterback. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Wichita Eagle columnist Bob Lutz and reporter Paul Suellentrop talk about the Shockers' 89-67 win over South Dakota State and about how they look going into conference play after the Christmas break. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 89-67 win Thursday over South Dakota State as they head into their Christmas break and before their first conference game against Indiana State on Dec 28. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)