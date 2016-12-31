Sports

December 31, 2016 6:16 PM

Poganski's 2 goals to lead N. Dakota to a 3-1 win over Union

The Associated Press
SCHENECTADY, N.Y.

Austin Poganski scored two goals and Cam Johnson made 32 saves as North Dakota beat Union College 3-1 Saturday in a game between top-10 men's hockey teams.

Poganski scored 11 seconds into the game and with 24 seconds left to play for the Fighting Hawks (10-6-3). Shane Gersich also scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Johnson flirted with his fourth shutout before Spencer Foo scored with the Dutchmen (14-4-2) skating with an extra attacker late in the third period.

Union goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos made 26 saves.

The 10th-ranked Dutchmen had won their previous six games, all on the road.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Hawks extended their unbeaten streak when leading after two periods to 84 games (79-0-5). Their last loss when leading after two periods was Nov. 1, 2013.

