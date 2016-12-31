Grandfather-grandson project

Dick Spears happy to buy 1951 International Harvester pickup on the spot 60 years ago.“It’s been all over this part of the country,” he says. “I drove it for years and years and it always started. It has the roomiest cab on the road.”“He loves his old truck more than anything,” teased his wife, Betty.Spears spotted the International one day when he stopped to look at a Ford pickup on his way to work at the Wichita Boeing plant in 1956. (Video by Mike Berry / kansas.com)