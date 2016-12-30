Thunder humbled in 9-0 loss to Allen

The Thunder found itself trailing 6-0 after two periods Friday night. It got worse in the third period, losing to the Allen Americans 9-0 in an ECHL hockey game at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita’s five-game losing streak, including four straight at home, includes a combined score of opponents 28, Thunder 2. The Thunder hasn’t scored in its last 187 minutes at home.
Chad Costello had four assists for Allen and teammate Greger Hanson had twp goals and two assists.
Thunder goaltender Drew Owsley was replaced after Allen’s fifth goal, with 9:20 remaining in the second period. Peter Di Salvo, who signed with the Thunder earlier Friday after going 7-2 for Mississippi in the Southern Professional Hockey League, took over in goal.
Prior to the game, the Thunder traded forward Logan Nelson to Rapid City for forward Brett Perlini, who had 12 points in 25 games this season. Wichita also received defenseman Jamie Doornbosch back from Binghamton of the American Hockey League.
Allen
2
4
3
—
9
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
First period — Allen, Hanson 16 (Costello, Asuchak), 5:21; Allen, Chouinard 3 (Costello, Hanson), 9:58. Penalties — Allen, Chouinard, hooking minor, 6:46; Wichita, Trecapelli, slashing minor, 7:46; Allen, Asuchak, cross-checking minor, 12:07; Allen, Chouinard, cross-checking minor, 14:35.
Second period — Allen, Roy 5 (Makowski, Costello), 2:19; Allen, Marchment 9 (Eberle), 8:05; Allen, Hall 3 (Costello, Hanson), 10:40; Allen, Hanson 17 (Mathers, Asuchak), 16:52. Penalties — Wichita, Arsenau, slashing minor, 1:16; Allen, Moore, slashing minor, 3:39; Wichita, Tatchall, slashing minor, 3:39; Allen, Mathers, roughing minor, 11:21; Wichita, Perlini, hooking minor, 13:38; Wichita, Arsenau, slashing minor, 17:57.
Third period — Allen, Hanson 18 (Asuchak), 10:45; Allen, Asuchak 14 (Brown, Moore) pp, 14:59; Allen, Marchment 10 (Roy, Hall) pp, 15:49. Penalties — Allen, Eberle, roughing minor, 9:02; Wichita, Leveille, roughing minor, 9:02; Wichita, Erkamps, tripping minor, 13:16; Wichita, Doornbosch, slashing minor, 14:24.
Shots on goal — Allen 9-19-9—37, Wichita 13-11-3—27. Power play — Allen 3-6, Wichita 0-4.
Goalies — Allen, Murray, 27 saves on 27 shots; Wichita, Owsley, 14 on 19, Di Salvo, 14 on 18.
A — 3,617.
Comments