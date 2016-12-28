K-State band plays Wabash Cannonball at Texas Bowl

K-State starting quarterback Jesse Ertz takes questions from the media Tuesday afternoon. Ertz led K-State to a 5-1 finish and emerged as one of the nation’s top running quarterbacks. His 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns already rank as the fourth best season of any K-State quarterback. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Wichita Eagle columnist Bob Lutz and reporter Paul Suellentrop talk about the Shockers' 89-67 win over South Dakota State and about how they look going into conference play after the Christmas break. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 89-67 win Thursday over South Dakota State as they head into their Christmas break and before their first conference game against Indiana State on Dec 28. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid discussed who could replace Derrick Johnson's spot in the lineup, Jamaal Charles's return and the offensive sustaining drives in Monday's press conference at the Arrowhead practice facility.
When it was announced Penn State would play USC in the Rose Bowl, Dean and Becky Yockey went back and forth about going. Dean Yockey thought they had decided no. Becky Yockey had another plan in mind. (Courtesy of Dean and Becky Yockey)