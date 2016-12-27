PHOTO: K-State media day and pep rally

K-State legend Ernie Barrett (87) salutes the crowd at K-State's pep rally Tuesday afternoon.(December 27, 2016)
K-State fans looked for shade from the hot Houston sun Tuesday afternoon while waiting for the K-State pep rally to start. (December 27, 2016)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz leads his K-State teammates into a pep rally Tuesday afternoon at BVAA Compass stadium (December 27, 2016)
K-State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore has fun with the fans Tuesday afternoon during a K-State pep rally in Houston. (December 27, 2016)
Texas A&M Trevor Knight talks with the media Tuesday morning during a Texas Bowl press availability.(December 27, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder stops to check his phone Tuesday before pre Texas Bowl press conference. (December 27, 2016)
Dozens of TV cameras were lined up for K-State head coach Bill Snyder's press conference Tuesday. (December 27, 2016)
K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner takes questions Tuesday during a pre Texas Bowl press availability. (December 27, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder (left) and his son Sean Snyder, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator wait in the wings for a Texas Bowl press conference to begin Tuesday morning. (December 27, 2016)
K-State fans cheer the K-State football team as they arrive for pep rally in BVAA Compass Stadium Tuesday afternoon.(December 27, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder address fans during a pep rally Tuesday afternoon in Houston. K-State fans gathered at BVAA Compass stadium for the rally. (December 27, 2016)
K-State fans stop for a selfie outside BVAA Compass Stadium in Houston Tuesday afternoon. Fans gathered for a K-State pep rally at the soccer stadium(December 27, 2016)
