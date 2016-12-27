Bill Snyder talks about the Texas Bowl

K-State head coach Bill Snyder talks with the press Tuesday about the upcoming Advocare Texas Bowl. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
brader@wichitaeagle.com

National

Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

When it was announced Penn State would play USC in the Rose Bowl, Dean and Becky Yockey went back and forth about going. Dean Yockey thought they had decided no. Becky Yockey had another plan in mind. (Courtesy of Dean and Becky Yockey)

Sports Videos