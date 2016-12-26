Security guard’s flying tackle of fan at Chiefs game was a thing of beauty

1:50 Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day Pause

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

2:23 Colder temps will push bald eagles into southern Kansas

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story