Rookie Tyreek Hill among four Chiefs to earn Pro Bowl nods

Rookie wideout Tyreek Hill has repaid the Chiefs’ faith in him by emerging as one of the league’s most dangerous offensive threats over the last three months.
And on Tuesday, the NFL recognized him for that, as he was among four Chiefs named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Hill will be joined in Orlando by cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Eric Berry, the latter three of whom will be starters.
The Chiefs selected Hill, 22, in the fifth round in May out of West Alabama amid controversy. The former Oklahoma State product has gone on to return a punt for a score a kick for a score and catch 56 passes for 547 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also rushed 15 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a team-high 10, total, for the season.
Meanwhile, this marks the second straight year the trio of Berry, Peters and Kelce has made the Pro Bowl.
This will be the fifth Pro Bowl nod for Berry, 27, who has recorded 73 tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions and two touchdowns this season.
This will be the second Pro Bowl nod for Kelce, 27, who has caught a team-high 73 passes for 957 yards and three touchdowns this season.
This will also be the second Pro Bowl nod for Peters, 23, who has recorded 41 tackles, 17 passes defensed and five interceptions this season.
