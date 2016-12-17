Sports

December 17, 2016 7:31 PM

Women's Top 25 Capsules

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Tynice Martin had 21 points and a career-best seven assists, and No. 14 West Virginia routed Longwood 107-40 on Saturday for its second-best start.

Lanay Montgomery added 19 points, and Teana Muldrow had 17 for the Mountaineers (11-0). They opened the 2010-11 season 16-0.

Jada Russell, Dayna Rouse and Khaila Hall scored eight points apiece for Longwood (1-7).

NO. 15 COLORADO 76, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 64

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kennedy Leonard and Alexis Robinson each scored 20 points for Colorado.

Ariana Freeman added 15 points, and Zoe Correal had 11 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (10-0).

Ashley Beals had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State (3-6).

NO. 16 TEXAS 76, UTSA 43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tasia Foman scored 14 points in Texas' victory over Texas-San Antonio.

Kelsey Lang had 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Longhorns (5-4).

Crystal Chidomere scored 13 points for the Roadrunners (3-6).

NO. 23 ARIZONA STATE 79, ORAL ROBERTS 52

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sophie Brunner had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and added 10 rebounds to help Arizona State win its sixth in a row.

Kianna Ibis added 13 points for Arizona State (8-2). Kaylan Mayberry had 12 points and five assists for Oral Roberts (7-5).

