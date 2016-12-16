Kapaun boys beat Southeast, improve to 5-0

Melvin Herring looked on at a familiar sight on Friday night, as three-pointer after three-pointer was arched and swished.
It wasn’t long ago when it was his Southeast Buffaloes who would bomb teams from beyond the arc, but on Friday night, it was the City League-leading Kapaun Mount Carmel Crusaders who were doing the damage.
Kapaun remained the only unbeaten in the City League, improving to 5-0 with a 73-62 victory over Southeast behind 10 three-pointers all from Chris Meitzner (24 points), Thomas Wells (17) and Mitchell Woodward (17).
“We had Jerrick (Harding) last year, so I think this was kind of payback for last year,” Herring said with a laugh. “Give Coach Cherne credit. He has them moving the ball and everybody rotating and firing threes. They’ve got some good shooters.”
Kapaun finished shooting 10 of 26 from behind the arc, an average percentage for it, but the makes came in bunches. The Crusaders connected on five threes in a breathless first quarter that left them holding a 26-19 lead.
Then it was Southeast’s turn.
Freshman Micah Jacques spurred a 14-3 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter and scored 17 first-half points to lead the Buffaloes back to a 37-36 halftime advantage.
“Bottom line when you play (Southeast), they’re going to score,” Kapaun coach John Cherne said. “It’s whether or not you can weather that storm when they go on their run.”
Kapaun accomplished it with more timely threes in the second half and unselfish passing.
It seemed like any instance a Southeast defender would help off or be caught ball-watching on the weakside, Kapaun was able to whip the ball around and find the open shooter.
And more times than not, Meitzner was there to make the Buffaloes pay. In just his second game of the season, Meitzner finished with 24 thanks to five made three-pointers on eight attempts.
“Whoever has the open shot, we trust them to take it,” Meitzner said. “Whatever feels open to us or whatever the defense gives us, that’s what we take.”
Both teams struggled in the third quarter with execution, a period where Herring believes Southeast missed its chance to take control of the game. Instead, Kapaun entered the fourth quarter with a 54-49 lead.
There was no devastating rally in the fourth quarter delivered, rather Kapaun steadily increased its lead by not committing turnovers and making its free throws. That limited Southeast’s ability to mount a comeback.
“We got some key stops in some key moments,” Cherne said. “They do such a great job of crashing the boards and getting second-chance opportunities, but I know when we needed a board we got a board.”
Southeast falls to 3-2 heading into the holiday break, but Herring has been impressed with a team that does not start a senior.
“I thought coming into this season we would be a little bit more immature playing with the basketball, especially against a salty team like Kapaun,” Herring said. “Those guys are veterans and have been on the big stage before. Most of our guys, this is their first time. I’m proud of the way they’ve competed so far.”
Kapaun can enjoy its 5-0 start.
“It feels good, but we need to stay focused,” Meitzner said. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet. We’re not satisfied. We’re going to keep going.”
Southeast
19
18
12
13
—
62
Kapaun
26
10
18
19
—
73
Southeast — I. Barnes 27, M. Jacques 23, S. Warrior 7, J. Murdock 3, T. Adkins 2
Kapaun Mount Carmel — C. Meitzner 24, T. Wells 17, M. Woodward 17, M. Hutton 13, S. Valentas 2
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
