December 13, 2016 4:29 PM

KU football schedule released ... and K-State isn’t final game

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

For the first time since 2012, the Kansas football team will be playing its final game against someone other than Kansas State.

The Jayhawks’ 2017 league schedule was released by the Big 12 on Tuesday, with the Sunflower Showdown slated for Oct. 28 in Lawrence. KU, which will end its season at Oklahoma State on Nov. 25, lost its finale against K-State each of the last four seasons.

KU begins conference play with a pair of home games, taking on West Virginia on Sept. 23 and Texas Tech after an off week on Oct. 7. That’s followed up by a pair of road games against Iowa State and TCU.

The team’s nonconference games were already set. KU opens with home contests against FCS opponent Southeast Missouri State (Sept. 2) and Central Michigan (Sept. 9) before traveling to face Ohio (Sept. 16).

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

2017 KU football schedule

Sept. 2 — Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 9 — Central Michigan

Sept. 16 — at Ohio

Sept. 23 — West Virginia

Oct. 7 — Texas Tech

Oct. 14 — at Iowa State

Oct. 21 — at TCU

Oct. 28 — Kansas State

Nov. 4 — Baylor

Nov. 11 — at Texas

Nov. 18 — Oklahoma

Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State

