KU football schedule released ... and K-State isn’t final game

For the first time since 2012, the Kansas football team will be playing its final game against someone other than Kansas State.
The Jayhawks’ 2017 league schedule was released by the Big 12 on Tuesday, with the Sunflower Showdown slated for Oct. 28 in Lawrence. KU, which will end its season at Oklahoma State on Nov. 25, lost its finale against K-State each of the last four seasons.
KU begins conference play with a pair of home games, taking on West Virginia on Sept. 23 and Texas Tech after an off week on Oct. 7. That’s followed up by a pair of road games against Iowa State and TCU.
The team’s nonconference games were already set. KU opens with home contests against FCS opponent Southeast Missouri State (Sept. 2) and Central Michigan (Sept. 9) before traveling to face Ohio (Sept. 16).
2017 KU football schedule
Sept. 2 — Southeast Missouri State
Sept. 9 — Central Michigan
Sept. 16 — at Ohio
Sept. 23 — West Virginia
Oct. 7 — Texas Tech
Oct. 14 — at Iowa State
Oct. 21 — at TCU
Oct. 28 — Kansas State
Nov. 4 — Baylor
Nov. 11 — at Texas
Nov. 18 — Oklahoma
Nov. 25 — at Oklahoma State
