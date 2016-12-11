Vermette, Perry help Ducks overpower Senators 5-1

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma Pause

0:42 Last flea market at Pavilions

1:23 Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

0:22 Shooting at Bullseye range

4:36 Two Wichitans and a diamond ring in New York City

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon